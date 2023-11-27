‘Benin Founded Lagos State’ – Oba Of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has claimed that the Benin Kingdom founded Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the Oba of Benin made the claim on Sunday evening during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

During the visit, the revered monarch stated that according to history, the modern-day Lagos was founded by Prince Ado, the son of the first Oba of Benin.

The Oba of Benin also emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence in the country to achieve sustainable development in all areas of its economy.

Oba Ewuare II said diversity is good for Nigeria and urged the people to iron out their differences and live as a family in peace, unity and harmony.

Tinubu’s Presidency Is God-ordained – Oba of Benin

Meanwhile, the Oba of Benin had said God ordained Bola Tinubu to be President of Nigeria and called on all Nigerians to support the administration and live in peace.

He noted that the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll and his emergence as the incumbent President of Nigeria showed God ordained him to rule the country.

The monarch, therefore, stressed the need for all Nigerians to support him to achieve a greater Nigeria.

“God has ordained that Tinubu would become President of Nigeria. We are all one. I am for peace and tranquillity. We must live together as one. Nigeria is big. We must iron out our differences and learn to live together as one big family,” he said.

Oba of Benin, who congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his reelection, commended the Governor’s giant strides in Lagos and charged him not to rest on his oars to achieve greater heights in his second term in office.