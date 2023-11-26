God Has Ordained Tinubu To Be President – Oba Of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Omo Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has said President Bola Tinubu was ordained by God to be the President at this time.

The first-class monarch stated this on Sunday during a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the Government House in Marina.

He noted that the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll and his emergence as the incumbent President showed that God had destined him to lead the country.

The Oba of Benin also called on all Nigerians to support President Tinubu and his administration to achieve the greater Nigeria desirous of all the citizens.

Speaking further, the monarch harped on the need for peaceful coexistence in the country to achieve sustainable development in all areas of the nation’s economy.

Oba Ewuare said diversity is good for Nigeria and urged the people to iron out their differences and live as a family in peace, unity and harmony with one another.

He said: “God has ordained that Tinubu would become President of Nigeria. We are all one. I am for peace and tranquillity. We must live together as one. Nigeria is big. We must iron out our differences and learn to live together as one big family.

Oba of Benin also congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu on his reelection and charged him not to rest on his oars to achieve greater heights in his second term in office.

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu assured that the State would continue to be home to everyone irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

The governor, who eulogised the Oba of Benin for distinguishing himself among the traditional rulers, said his protection of culture and promotion of traditional values had earned him maximum respect across the country.

Sanwo-Olu, while conveying the greetings of President Bola Tinubu to the Oba of Benin, urged the traditional ruler to continue his support for the present Federal Government to ensure citizens benefit from the dividends of democracy.

The governor asserted that the policies of the Tinubu government are becoming evident in the third quarter of the year with a rise in the country’s GDP.

He said: “On behalf of Mr President, we want to thank you for your fatherly role, for your prayers and best wishes to the government and I am sure he will not disappoint you.

Story continues below advertisement

“He will do everything possible to ensure that he delivers the real dividends of democracy that will help our country to reduce the poverty in the land, give us a new set of hope and redefine social, and economic development.”