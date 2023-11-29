Transfer Update On Armando Broja, Ramsdale, Amrabat, Jota, Mount, Others

Chelsea are prepared to reject Fulham’s January approach for Armando Broja, a 22-year-old striker from Albania, according to Evening Standard.

England’s 25-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is free to depart from Arsenal at the end of the current season, but he is not allowed to leave during the January transfer window, 90min claimed.

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, has disclosed that he will leave Manchester United in January if he continues to be sidelined. He revealed that a summer transfer to Real Sociedad fell through, according to Diario AS.

In January, Manchester United intend to strengthen four positions, one of which is defensive midfield, where the performance of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, has drawn criticism, the Guardian claimed.

Tottenham will compete with Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Nice-born 23-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, Evening Standard reported.

Contract talks between Everton and manager Sean Dyche have been delayed because of the uncertainty surrounding the club’s 10-point deduction, the Mail claimed.

Tottenham are interested in signing 24-year-old Portuguese winger Jota on a loan deal from Saudi Pro League team Al-Ittihad, the Times claimed.

The 21-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike is expected to depart Paris St-Germain in January. The player has previously attracted the interest of several Premier League teams, including Newcastle, West Ham, and Crystal Palace, according to the Sun.

The Manchester United players who could be released in 2024 are English midfielder Mason Mount, 24, and French defender Raphael Varane, 30, the Express claimed.

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich do not believe a deal with Manchester United is feasible to acquire Varane.

Adam Wharton, a 19-year-old English midfielder for Blackburn Rovers, is a target for Tottenham, 90min reported.

Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, of Ukraine and Chelsea, requests that the Premier League side sign Georgiy Sudakov, 21, of his national team, in the January transfer window. The two forged a close friendship while playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.