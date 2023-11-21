Arsenal Legend Fights For Aaron Ramsdale Against David Raya

Arsenal’s legendary goalkeeper, David Seaman believes that English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is too good to be a second fiddle at the Emirates Stadium.

David Raya has taken Ramsdale’s place ever since the Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates on loan during last summer’s transfer window.

So far this season, the Spanish goalkeeper has made eight Premier League appearances against Ramsdale’s four, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has continued to prove that he prefers Raya over the English goalkeeper.

Raya has participated in all four of Arsenal’s Champions League games thus far. He has played 12 games in all competitions in which he kept 6 clean sheets and conceded 9 goals.

As for Ramsdale who was Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, he has managed to play 7 times in all competitions in which he recorded 2 clean sheets and conceded 8 goals.

Recently, Ramsdale’s father, Nick Ramsdale, said that his son had “lost his smile” as a result of Raya assuming his place. Amid that, Arteta has advised the English goalkeeper not to make any hasty decisions regarding his future.

While he continues to play a second-fiddle role at Arsenal, his chances of being in the English squad for the Euro 2024 are dwindling and that is a big concern for David Seaman.

“If he’s not playing [for Arsenal], it’s going to affect his [England] chances,” Seaman who won three Premier League titles in his 13 years at Arsenal told the BBC.

“Going into next summer, where Aaron is pushing to become England goalkeeper – he needs to be playing.”

David Raya joined Arsenal from Brentford on loan during last summer’s transfer window and his loan deal comes with an option for a permanent deal.

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aaron Ramsdale would have the rare privilege of starting ahead of Raya because Arsenal are going against his parent club, Brentford. Premier League rule doesn’t permit loanees to play against their parent clubs.

“If Aaron goes in at the weekend, then he’s left out for the next game, then we know who Mikel’s number one is,” Seaman added.

“It’s not good for Aaron. He’s a top-class goalkeeper, there’s no doubt about that.”