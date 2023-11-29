Police Inspector In Custody For Shooting Kano Youths

The Commissioner of Police has issued an arrest order for a police inspector in Kano State, who allegedly shot at youths on Tuesday, resulting in the death of one and injuries to two others.

The information was conveyed through a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, and posted on its official social media handle on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The police command is following up on the unfortunate development that occurred in Kurna Quarters, Fagge LGA, Kano State, on November 28, where groups of rival restive youths engaged in fighting and a police inspector who did not receive any command from the existing chain of command fired a shot and unfortunately wounded two persons, as one other person died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“It is in the forgoing development that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Gumel, directed the Area Commander Dala, ACP Nuhu Digi, to fish out the erring police inspector with a view to constituting a board of inquiry into the cause of the incident, of which the outcome will be communicated to the public. The police inspector has since been arrested and is now in police custody.

“This action of the police inspector is quite regrettable. This is because, since the assumption of office by the CP, the police have never entered into confrontation with members of the public, talk less of firing gunshots.

“The police command is fully committed to respecting the rights and freedom of all people. Therefore, the command is calling on members of the public to be rest assured that justice will be served in handling the situation.”

Expressing condolences to the deceased’s family, the Commissioner of Police called for public calmness. He emphasized the command’s dedication to addressing the incident with the highest level of seriousness, affirming a commitment to justice and transparency principles.