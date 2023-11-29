Kano: NNPP Submits Petition To EU, UK Regarding Court Of Appeal’s Ruling

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has filed a petition with various international bodies regarding the Court of Appeal’s decision to sack Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

On Wednesday, the New Nigeria People’s Party filed a petition with the European Union, the British High Commission, the Canadian Embassy, and the Economic Community of West African States, among other entities, regarding the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold the removal of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

The NNPP expressed concerns, suggesting that there are signs of efforts to undermine the will of the majority of the people of the state who freely gave their mandate to Yusuf on March 18, 2023.

The party made this revelation during a peaceful protest walk to key diplomatic offices in Abuja, including the British High Commission, the European Union, the Canadian Embassy, and the ECOWAS Secretariat, among others.

During the submission of the petition at the EU Secretariat in Abuja, Ladipo Johnson, the National Auditor of the party, representing the acting National Chairman, Abba Ali, conveyed that, “A deliberate hijack of people’s mandate in Kano will no doubt have consequences politically, economically, and socially, especially in light of its humanitarian repercussions.

“From the look of things, there are clandestine moves to truncate the will of the vast majority of the people of Kano State concerning the governor they freely and willingly elected on March 18, 2023, Abba Yusuf.”

Johnson recalled that during the 2019 general elections, Yusuf contested and won the governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, which their group joined a few months before the elections.

He, however, said that “the 2019 mandate to Governor Yusuf was allegedly snatched away by the powers that be under very controversial circumstances, and the judiciary gave this day-light robbery a seal of authority.”

Although the NNPP has taken the matter to the Supreme Court for resolution, the party emphasized its apprehension for the peace and stability of Kano State specifically, and Northern Nigeria as a whole.

It, therefore, urged the Supreme Court to embrace substantial justice by restoring the mandate given to Yusuf.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu, world leaders, former Nigerian Presidents/ Heads of States, heads of international organisations, and heads of local and international security agencies, and all promoters of democracy to counsel the Nigerian judiciary, specifically the Supreme Court, in respect of the Kano State Governorship seat.

“As we head towards this next level of adjudication, which of course is the final, there is palpable tension in Kano. The city’s atmosphere is enveloped in anger, with a sense of shock and agony pervading every discussion on the streets, offices, and homes,” he said.

Receiving the petition at the EU Embassy, Head of Delegation Mission, Agnieszka Oliveira, appreciated the party for peacefully channelling their grievances, adding that the EU will follow up with the case.

Oliveira said, “We have deployed election observation mission during elections in Nigeria, last time as well, I was personally observing elections in Kano, and I saw the enthusiasm in Kano. We will follow the case and the development and will convey that to the Ambassador.“