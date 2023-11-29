Fresh Protest Breaks Out In Kano Over Appeal Court Judgment

Kano State residents have taken to the streets in protest following the Appeal Court’s ruling that removed Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

Two weeks ago, the Appeal Court upheld the decision of the tribunal, led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which had initially dismissed Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

The tribunal invalidated 165,663 votes for Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), citing lack of proper authorization by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This decision reduced Yusuf’s total votes to 853,939, while his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Nasir Ganuwa, retained 890,705 votes.

Yusuf condemned the tribunal’s verdict as “unfair” and a “miscarriage of justice,” and appealed the decision, but the court sided with Ganuwa.

Following the court’s decision, security forces initially thwarted some planned demonstrations to maintain order.

Nevertheless, protests resumed, with demonstrators voicing their support for Yusuf and demanding justice.

The Kano police have cautioned residents against participating in public protests related to the Appeal Court judgment.

Despite this, protesters have continued expressing dissent in various parts of the state.

See pictures of protesters below:

Story continues below advertisement