Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 28th November, 2023

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 27th November 2023.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the Governor of Sokoto State.

In a ruling on Monday, a three-member panel of justices affirmed Aliyu as the winner of the March 18 governorship election after dismissing the appeal of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Saidu Umar.

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has officially declared his governorship aspiration.

Naija News reports that Shaibu declared his governorship ambition in a video released by his office in Benin, the state capital, on Monday, November 27, 2023.

The deputy governor declared his aspiration to succeed his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform ahead of the 2024 governorship election.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The President is scheduled to submit the N26 trillion budget to the lawmakers and give a ceremonial speech.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday, gave a hint that President Tinubu will present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly soon.

Abbas stated this during a one-day capacity-building retreat held in Abuja for chairmen and deputy chairmen of House committees.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to remain unaffected by the influence of public sentiment in their rulings.

During the commencement of the special session for the 2023/2024 legal year and the induction of 58 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria, the CJN emphasized the importance of hard work, honesty, and courtesy among judicial officers.

While urging them to carry out their duties humbly and treat litigants, witnesses, and bar members with respect, Ariwoola reiterated that the judiciary will never be overwhelmed by the noises of the mob.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion.

The FEC gave the approval on Monday during the weekly FEC meeting held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, which was presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News gathered that the 2024 budget will be presented to the National Assembly by the President on Wednesday.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman.

Naija News understands that the Appeal Court ordered a rerun in five polling units.

The State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal had on September 30 nullified the victory of Liman representing Makera State Constituency and ordered a rerun in 42 polling units.

This followed a petition filed before the Tribunal by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Solomon Katuka, challenging the election of Liman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the Lagos governorship election, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, have vowed to challenge the Court of Appeal ruling affirming Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

The Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, made this known in an interview with reporters in Lagos on Monday.

Amode stated that the party was heading to the Supreme Court to challenge the affirmation of Sanwo-Olu’s election as Lagos governor.

The publicity secretary said that justice had not been properly served in the party’s governorship candidate’s petitions against Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has refuted claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tactically handed over the party’s structure to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, Okocha said Wike is not a member of the APC but a staunch Peoples Democratic Party member (PDP)

The former Chief of Staff stated that aggrieved APC members making such claims were only economical with the truth and pained that they were removed from office.

Okocha added that Wike has not indicated any interest in leaving the party he laboured to nurture for the ruling party or any other party.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries into the Federal Civil Service.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu swore them in at the State House Council Chamber today, Monday.

Last week Friday, Tinubu approved the appointment of the eight new Permanent Secretaries to the Federal Civil Service.

Their appointment follows the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has decided to suspend all foreign lease aircraft under United Nigeria Airlines following an incident where the airline diverted its Lagos-Abuja flight to Asaba.

Naija News reports that passengers were understandably concerned earlier when the aircraft landed in Asaba instead of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, reports have emerged stating that all wet lease aircraft under United Nigeria Airlines have been suspended.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.