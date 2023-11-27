NCAA Suspends All Foreign Lease Aircrafts Of United Nigeria Airlines

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has decided to suspend all foreign lease aircraft under United Nigeria Airlines following an incident where the airline diverted its Lagos-Abuja flight to Asaba.

Naija News reports that passengers were understandably concerned earlier when the aircraft landed in Asaba instead of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

As a result, reports have emerged stating that all wet lease aircraft under United Nigeria Airlines have been suspended.

A former Director General of the Agency, Engr Benedict Adeyileka, confirmed the latest development in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

He mentioned that the current DG of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, has the authority to suspend United Airlines while an investigation takes place.

Adeyileka condemned United Airlines’ action, describing it as unprofessional and needing a thorough investigation.

“Just confirmed that their sub-Part G of their AOC is suspended. This means all their foreign registered aircraft are on subpart G.

“If you take the flight from Lagos to Abuja, the Captain is supposed to announce that it is landing in Asaba for whatever reason, but that was not the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“The director of the NCAA has the power to suspend that operation pending the investigation on the matter,” he noted.