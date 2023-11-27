Drama As Lagos-Abuja Flight ‘Mysteriously’ Lands In Asaba

There was a drama over the weekend when a United Nigeria Airlines flight destined for Abuja landed in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Naija News gathered that the flight, which left the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos en route to Abuja on Sunday, landed at Asaba International Airport in Delta State.

It was learned that passengers only realised they had arrived at the wrong airport after the cabin crew announced “Welcome to Abuja” when they landed in Asaba.

One of the distressed passengers, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Yakasai, took to his verified X handle @dawisu to drag the airline.

He lamented that despite knowing the flight was diverted, the cabin crew announced they were landing in Abuja.

“Nigeria, my country. We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we have arrived in Abuja, only for us to realize that we landed in Asaba. Apparently, our pilot was given the wrong flight plan from Lagos,” he posted.

After about half an hour on the tarmac, the plane was redirected to Abuja, and the passengers landed safely in Abuja.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Achilleu-Chud Uchegbu, the airline said the flight was diverted to Asaba due to bad weather.

He said the pilot was adequately briefed about the diversion, noting that the cabin crew made the wrong announcement upon landing safely in Asaba, creating confusion among the passengers.

Uchegbu, however, noted that the aircraft had landed safely in Abuja following an improvement in destination weather.

The statement reads: “A United Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM2 in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.

Story continues below advertisement

“At all material time, the Pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed. However, a wrong announcement was made by the cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba, creating confusion among the passengers.”