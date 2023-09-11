Tinubu Lists Agreement Reached As UAE Lifts Visa Ban On Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed the agreements reached between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates following the lift of the visa ban on Nigerians.

Naija News earlier reported that Tinubu and the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, finalized a historic agreement, resulting in the immediate lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.

Both leaders finalized the agreement at a meeting held on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said by this historic agreement, both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria without further delay.

Speaking after the deal, Tinubu, in a statement via X, said with the latest development, the current administration has laid a robust foundation for substantial investments in various sectors in Nigeria.

He stressed that apart from the resumption of flight schedule, there is an agreement with the UAE government on new investments worth several billions of U.S. dollars into the Nigerian economy, covering multiple sectors, including defense and agriculture.

He added that there is a commitment to normalize and enhance the relations between the UAE and Nigeria.

He said, “Today, in unity with my friend, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan @HHShkMohd, we have initiated a new era of collaboration and friendship between our nations – Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

“We’ve also laid a robust foundation for substantial investments in various sectors in Nigeria, a testament to our shared vision for a prosperous future.

“Together, we are committed to building bridges and fostering a friendship that stands the test of time. As part of our discussions, the following have been reached:

“1. Immediate lifting of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travelers by the UAE.

“2. Resumption of flight schedules into and out of Nigeria by Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines, without any immediate payment required from the Nigerian government.

“3. An agreed framework for new investments worth several billions of U.S. dollars into the Nigerian economy by the UAE government, covering multiple sectors including defense and agriculture.

“4. A new joint foreign exchange liquidity programme between Nigeria and the UAE, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

“5. A commitment to normalise and enhance the relations between the two countries, fostered by the collaboration between myself and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”