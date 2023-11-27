Appeal Court Sacks Kaduna Assembly Speaker, Liman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman.

Naija News understands that the Appeal Court ordered a rerun in five polling units.

The State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal had on September 30 nullified the victory of Liman representing Makera State Constituency and ordered a rerun in 42 polling units.

This followed a petition filed before the Tribunal by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Solomon Katuka, challenging the election of Liman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his petition, the PDP candidate alleged gross irregularities regarding the election of the Speaker, arguing that he won the March 18, 2023, House of Assembly Elections in the Makera constituency and ought to have been declared the winner.

Among the affected polling units are 37 PUs in Makera ward, 2 PUs in Barnawa ward, 1 PU in Kakuri Gwari ward, 1 PU in Television ward, and 1 PU in Kakuri Hausa ward, making it 42 polling units.

Dissatisfied with the judgement of the Tribunal, the APC candidate and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) filed an appeal against the judgment of the Tribunal while filing a cross-appeal seeking an outright declaration.

However, the Appeal Court, in a judgement delivered by Justice O. O Adejumo, Justice A . O Oyetula, and Justice P. A Obiora on Friday, November 24, 2023, in Abuja, dismissed the appeal by the Speaker and INEC and ordered a rerun in five polling units instead of the 42 that the Tribunal ordered.

The affected polling units where the appellate court order after rerun include Barnawa Ward PU 005 and 009, Kakuri Gwari PU 006, Television Ward PU 022, and Kakuri Hausa Ward PU 045.

As it stands now, APC has 17,470 votes, and the PDP polled 17,088. The court ruled that the election of Liman was nullified on the 382 lead margin, which was less than the number of Permanent Voter Cards collected in the affected polling units.