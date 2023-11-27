FEC Approves N27.5 Trillion As 2024 Budget

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion.

The FEC gave the approval on Monday during the weekly FEC meeting held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, which was presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News gathered that the 2024 budget will be presented to the National Assembly by the President on Wednesday.

Earlier, President Tinubu had sworn in eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries into the Federal Civil Service after approving their appointments last week.

Their appointment follows the recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu stated that he expects the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, will deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalize service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superseding interest of the Nigerian people.

The new Permanent Secretaries are:

(1) Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo

(2) Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji

(3) Rimi Nura Abba

4) Bako Deborah Odoh

(5) Omachi Raymond Omenka

(6) Ahmed Dunoma Umar

Story continues below advertisement

7) Watti Tinuke