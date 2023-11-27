Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu Declares Governorship Ambition (Video)

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has officially declared his governorship aspiration.

Naija News reports that Shaibu declared his governorship ambition in a video released by his office in Benin, the state capital, on Monday, November 27, 2023.

The deputy governor declared his aspiration to succeed his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform ahead of the 2024 governorship election.

See the video below.

Recall that Shaibu’s camp said last week that the deputy governor would formally declare his intention to run for the 2024 Edo State governorship election this week.

A ‘Special Invitation’ dated November 23, 2023, which the Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation made available to newsmen last week, read: “On behalf of Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu Campaign Organisation, I invite you to honour me with your esteemed presence as I offer myself to serve as the Chief Servant (Governor) of Edo State.”

As stated in the letter, the event was scheduled for Monday, November 27, at the Eterno Hotels by 8 am.

Naija News reports that Shaibu’s ambition for governor has pitted him against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is believed to be working to pick someone else to succeed him.