Jandor Heads To Supreme Court To Challenge Sanwo-Olu’s Election As Lagos Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the Lagos governorship election, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, have vowed to challenge the Court of Appeal ruling affirming Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

The Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, made this known in an interview with reporters in Lagos on Monday.

Amode stated that the party was heading to the Supreme Court to challenge the affirmation of Sanwo-Olu’s election as Lagos governor.

The publicity secretary said that justice has not been properly served in the party’s governorship candidate’s petitions against Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

He said, “We are challenging the ruling of the Appeal Court, affirming Sanwo-Olu as winner at the Supreme Court. In a couple of days, our petitions will get to the Supreme Court.”

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on November 15 dismissed issues raised by Adediran against the ruling of the election petition tribunal in the state.

The appellate court followed the ruling of the tribunal and dismissed Adediran’s 34 grounds of appeal against Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 governorship election.

The court ruled that on the alleged non-qualification of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, it could not litigate on the issue because it was a pre-election matter.

Story continues below advertisement

The court further held that the appellants failed to prove the allegation that Sanwo-Olu forged his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.