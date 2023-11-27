You Must Apologise For Blackmailing And Intimidating Judiciary – Youths Warn Gov Yusuf, NNPP

A political pressure group, The Nigerian Youths in Politics has urged the Kano government and other political actors in the state to desist from blackmailing the judiciary.

The group insisted that no amount of blackmailing would lead to the subversion of justice in the litigated governorship election.

The president of the group, Magaji Alidu, gave the warning at a press conference in Abuja.

He stated that political actors must remember that the judiciary is a sacred institution that must not be undermined.

They called on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to put an end to their negative campaign.

The group subsequently demanded an apology from the state government.

According to them, “Therefore, believing that by blackmailing the judiciary may lead to subversion of justice is actually not true. The Supreme Court is a constitutional court which deals primarily at point of law.

“We wish to warn political actors, especially those who knows the law but are trying to bend it because it does not favour them that, the judiciary is a sacred institution that must not be undermined.

“Attorney general of Kano State, who is a lawyer, also joined in the bastardisation of the image of the justices who delivered judgment of the Kano State governorship appeal. Such action is highly unprofessional and required immediate sanction by the Nigeria Bar Association, in order to retain the integrity of the legal profession.

“The negative campaign championed by New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf should be stopped. We also learnt that one Auwal Rafsanjani of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre has been mobilising some civil society organisations to blackmail the judiciary. By this singular act, Rafsanjani has derailed from the norms of civil society, no wonder, he is a strong member of the Kwankwasiyya Movement which metamorphosed into NNPP.

“We are young people in politics, we shall continue to encourage the judiciary not to be intimidated by the sponsored blackmail against it, the larger population of Nigerians are happy with the judgments been delivered so far and are proud of the commitment of the judiciary to ensure even democracy in the country.

“The Supreme Court is their target, they are castigating the Appeal Court justices to blackmail the justices of the Supreme Court to subvert justice. Democracy has come of age and the judiciary is not cash and carry as the attorney general of Kano State portrays.

“We demand immediate apology from the Kano State government and the leadership of the NNPP for acting too far in lambasting the judiciary because the judgment did not go in their favour.”