‘Reconciliation Between Me And Amosun Will Have No Impact On The Development Of Ogun’ – Gov Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the issues between him and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, are “personal”.

Naija News reports that there has been a longstanding feud between Amosun, who served as Ogun State governor from 2011 to 2019, and Abiodun, who assumed office in 2019.

Both politicians are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but operate from different support camps in the state.

Amosun, despite his APC membership, supported the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, in the March 2023 election, where Abiodun secured re-election.

Speaking on the feud between him and his predecessor, Abiodun stated that reconciliation between him and Amosun is a private affair and would not impact the socioeconomic development of Ogun State or the country as a whole.

The governor said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

When asked if he has been able to reconcile with the former governor, he said, “The issue of reconciliation, I believe those are issues that are personal issues.

“I am not sure whether a reconciliation between me and my predecessor has anything to do with the socioeconomic development of Ogun State or this country at large.”

Story continues below advertisement