Appeal Court Judgment: NNPP Women Supporters Storm Police Headquarter In Kano

Supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have stormed the Kano Police Headquarters to protest the Appeal Court judgment that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

The women supporters of the party who took their agitation to the police headquarters in Kano to protest what they called an injustice by the appellate court.

Although police authorities in the state have warned against protests, these women in their hundrieds, carried placards with diverse inscriptions and marched from the residence of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election Rabiu Kwankwaso to the police headquarters on Sunday.

They are calling for justice, insisting that Governor Yusuf won the March governorship election in the North-West state.

Some of them have also gone spiritual as the protests continued.

The most recent protest, coming about a week after the court verdict, is the third since the Appeal Court sacked the governor of the state over what it termed his ineligibility to contest the election.

According to the court, the party’s fielding of Yusuf breached the Electoral Law as he was not qualified to contest that poll.

It thus declared the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the exercise.

But the NNPP and Governor Yusuf have already rejected the judgment and headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict.

Story continues below advertisement

Governor Yusuf, who unseated the ruling APC in the state to sweep to victory, labelled it a “miscarriage of justice”.