Abducted Imo Monarch Found Dead

The traditional ruler of the Otulu community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Joe Ochulor, is dead.

Naija News learnt that this comes less than 24 hours after Ochulor was abducted from his palace.

According to Daily Trust, the lifeless body of the monarch was found by the road, along the Chokoneze-Mbutu Road in Aboh Mbaise LGA.

The tragic loss has thrown the community into mourning.

Ochulor’s death comes just a few days after the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ife/ Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward in the same Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, Chiedoziem Anyanwu, was assassinated in the presence of his wife.

The gunmen had arrived and demanded to see him.

Upon confirming that he was the one they were looking for, they shot him and confirmed that he was dead before they left the scene.

In other news, some unknown gunmen who invaded a market at Mchia community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State reportedly kidnapped two traders.

However, the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued the traders. The family of one of the kidnapped traders, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to journalists that the abductors had demanded N10 million ransom.

Story continues below advertisement

The family immediately reported the incident at a police station in Ugba, the headquarters of the LGA.