Police Rescue Kidnap Victims In Benue, Arrests 18 Suspects

Some unknown gunmen who invaded a market at Mchia community in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State reportedly kidnapped two traders.

However, the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued the traders. The family of one of the kidnapped traders, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed to journalists that the abductors had demanded N10 million ransom.

The family immediately reported the incident at a police station in Ugba, the headquarters of the LGA.

“We heard that some gunmen stormed Mchia market on Thursday and whisked away one of our relatives and one other who were in the market.

“The following day, which was Friday, they called one of our family heads to bring N5 million before he could be released,” The PUNCH quoted one of the relatives to have noted.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the state Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, said that the kidnap victims had been rescued and some of the suspects apprehended.

In a statement issued and made available to journalists on Sunday, Anene said that the kidnap victims were rescued on Saturday.

“Upon receipt of information which was relayed to Police Headquarters Makurdi, the Commissioner of Police, Benue state command, CP. George Chuku ordered the deployment of tactical teams to raid the area and ensure that victims were rescued.

“On 25/11/2023, the police team stormed a hideout where the two victims were rescued at the compound of Zaki Tule Nyam, a tax collector.

“The victims stated that they were held hostage, and their families were given one week to source for 10 million naira to pay as ransom before their release,” She noted.

Anene mentioned that the tax collector and seventeen additional individuals were apprehended within the premises for additional scrutiny.

Story continues below advertisement

The PPRO urged the residents of the local government to collaborate with the dispatched police teams by providing them with valuable information. The recovered items from the suspect comprised of a single Dane gun and a matchet.