16 Die In Enugu Tragic Road Accident

No fewer than sixteen (16) people reportedly died in a tragic accident on the Enugu/Opi/Nsukka road late Tuesday.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday morning revealed that the victims include 14 male and two female adults.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, shared this unfortunate news in a statement posted on the command’s official page on Wednesday.

According to Ndukwe, the accident occurred when a bus, carrying 18 passengers and displaying a Bauchi number plate DAS 215 XA, collided with the fence belonging to Maduka Maduka and subsequently caught fire.

The impact of the crash and the intensity of the ensuing fire claimed the lives of 16 passengers, while two individuals were fortunate enough to be rescued alive.

Ndukwe further revealed that preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was travelling at high speed, ultimately leading to the loss of control and the subsequent collision with the fence.

The statement read, “The Enugu State Police Command wishes to inform the public that a lone fatal motor accident occurred today, April 30, 2024, around 5:20 p.m., at Ekwegbe, along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Road, claiming the lives of yet-to-be-identified 14 males and two females who burned beyond recognition.

“The accident involves an 18-seater white-coloured Toyota Hummer bus with a Bauchi State commercial registration number DAS 215 XA and the inscription “Masha Allah”, said to have been driven at high speed, lost control, and plunged into the fence of Maduka University along the road.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle unfortunately burst into flames burning beyond recognition, the 16 deceased individuals, who were taken to the hospital and confirmed dead. However, two other passengers were rescued and taken to the hospital for medical attention by police officers, soldiers and public-spirited citizens, who immediately responded to the incident.”

Further investigation conducted by the PPRO revealed that the vehicle carrying vegetables, food items, and passengers’ luggage was en route to Nsukka from the Enugu axis. However, the vehicle’s exact departure point and final destination remain unknown.

Ndukwe, on the other hand, appealed to the public to provide any information that could assist in identifying the victims.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, accompanied by Federal Road Safety Corps officials, visited the accident site to assess the situation. He expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident and the loss of lives.

The CP also urged anyone who can help identify the victims or provide information to locate the deceased’s family members to step forward with the necessary details or contact 08098880172 or 08086671202.