Ekiti Students Demand Justice For Corps Member Killed By Policeman In Oyo

Ekiti State students, under the banner of the Federation of Ekiti State Students’ Union (FESSU), on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Ekiti State House of Assembly, demanding justice for a fellow corps member of Ekiti origin who was tragically killed by a policeman in Ogbomoso, Oyo State last week.

Naija News reports that the national president of FESSU, Benjamin Adekunle, who led the demonstration, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and called for the perpetrator to be brought to justice.

The students, carrying placards and singing solidarity songs, gathered at the Assembly to make their voices heard after the tragic event.

The victim, identified as Iyanda Damilola, a corps member serving in Ibadan, had been attending his brother Oluwafemi Iyanda’s convocation party in Ogbomoso.

The celebration turned tragic when a dispute broke out, leading to police intervention where Damilola was fatally shot. His brother, Oluwafemi, a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), also sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

Oluwafemi recounted the harrowing events, stating, “We were stepping out of a lounge when we saw policemen shooting directly at people while dispersing the crowd. My brother was shot in the head and was confirmed dead at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.”

In his speech to the Assembly Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye, Adekunle urged immediate action, stating, “We demand swift investigation and justice for Iyanda Damilola and comprehensive medical treatment for his brother who is suffering deteriorating health due to gunshot injuries. We also call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.”

Responding, Speaker Aribasoye expressed deep condolences to the family and condemned the police’s unprofessional conduct.

“This senseless killing of a youth from Ekiti State, who was serving his fatherland, is utterly condemnable. The House will take a firm stance on this matter in our upcoming plenary,” he assured.