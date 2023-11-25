Aiyedatiwa Should Be Made Acting Governor – APC Chieftains

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have asked the State House of Assembly to empower the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the acting Governor.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu declared that Rotimi Akeredolu will remain the Governor of Ondo State, while Aiyedatiwa remains his deputy.

The decision was made after a meeting between Tinubu and Ondo State stakeholders at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the party chieftains under the aegis of the Ondo APC Progressives Stakeholders said Aiyedatiwa should be given the powers to act as the state governor in line with constitutional provisions.

In the statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Afe Olowookere, and Secretary, Hon. Raman Rotimi, the group said the prolonged absence of Akeredolu has crippled the economy of the State.

The APC chieftains resolved that party supremacy must be entrenched to facilitate inclusion and mutual respect.

It said: “All inclusive developmental agenda for socio-economic, industrial and cultural rebirth that will put the State in its rightful place should be designed by all parties and stakeholders to provide quality, sustainable economic and industrial development for the people.

“That APC party members should be allowed to participate and determine those to be appointed or elected into political and party offices.

“Elders and Leaders of the party must be recognized and given their pride of place in the party, rather than being neglected and ostracised by the party.

“The system of writing names of party executives and candidates without due process will be objected to and resisted with all political and legal means possible.”