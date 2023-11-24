Erik Ten Hag Gives Update On Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, has confirmed that his club’s first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, is fit enough to start against Everton this weekend.

The 27-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper sustained an injury late in Cameroon’s 3-0 victory over Mauritius in a World Cup qualifying match last week.

The injury was expected to keep Onana out of Sunday’s Premier League game against Everton. But that won’t be the case, according to an announcement from Erik ten Hag on Friday, November 24.

Aside from Onana, the coach also gave an update on Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund. The Dutch tactician confirmed that Hojlund’s health is still uncertain, but English defender, Shaw, is fit enough for the clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

“Andre is OK. He stepped in during training, so he is good,” Ten Hag said.

“Rasmus is a close finish, he is training, he is down and outside. He is making very good steps and we will have to wait to make a final decision.”

Shaw has been out of the Manchester United squad since August due to a thigh muscle injury, and just like most United fans, Ten Hag is happy to have the defender back on the pitch.

The coach said: “You can mention many things, you can mention his physical and his technical ability, his leadership.

“It’s clear, a long time in the season we didn’t have a left full-back so yes, we’re very happy he’s back. That’s a good sign and he will help us [to be] more stable.”