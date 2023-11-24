Abiodun Vs Adebutu: Appeal Court Decides On Ogun Gov’ship Election Dispute Today

The Appeal Court will today deliver judgment on an appeal brought by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, against the election of Governor Dapo Abioudn of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that Adebutu had earlier approached the tribunal to challenge the victory of Governor Abiodun in the March 18, 2023, governorship election.

The PDP candidate had alleged that the election that returned Abiodun did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He also claimed that the election was marred with irregularities and corrupt practices, adding that over 40,000 voters were disenfranchised due to violence.

He asked the appellate court to nullify the election of Governor Abiodun and declare him the winner of the gubernatorial election.

But, the Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal dismissed Adebutu’s petition, saying it lacked merit.

Not satisfied, Adebutu proceeded to the Appeal Court to seek redress, praying that the judgement of the trial tribunal be set aside.

However, members of both parties have left Ogun State to witness the court proceeding in Lagos State.

The sitting will start at 9 am at the Court of Appeal sitting in Igbosere, Lagos.