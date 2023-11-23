‘Kano Is Sitting On Keg Of Gunpowder’ – NNPP Chieftain

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has warned that Kano State is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

Ajadi stated this while reacting to the controversy surrounding last Friday’s Appeal Court judgement which affirmed the sack of Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf.

The NNPP called on the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to investigate the controversy.

Ajadi said the investigation is necessary after a paragraph in one of the pages of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgement indicated victory for Governor Yusuf despite the court affirming Nasir Gawuna as Governor.

While speaking to journalists on Tuesday afternoon, Ajadi warned that the NJC needs to clarify the matter and ensure that the truth is not swept under the carpet.

Ajadi said, “Kano is sitting perilously on a keg of gunpowder. The Appeal Court read a statement that favours the APC candidate but the Certified True Copy showed that Governor Abba Yusuf won his appeal. What is going on in Nigeria?

“Nigerians have lost faith in the judiciary system but NNPP will not give up. I hereby call on the National Judicial Commission to thoroughly investigate this matter and ensure that only the truth is revealed.

“I urge the people of Kano to remain calm, I have received reports of protest and violence in some areas. I feel the pains of the people of Kano but we must remain civil. The NJC and the Supreme Court know that they are now being monitored from all over the world and I am confident that they won’t disappoint Nigerians. The people of Kano have chosen NNPP and no amount of corruption can change that.”