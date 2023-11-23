Appeal Court CTC On Kano Governorship Ruling Not Clerical Error – Chidi Odinkalu

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has stated that the confusion in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court judgement on the Kano State governorship election dispute is not a clerical error.

Odinkalu stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Court of Appeal, on Friday, reaffirmed the sacking of the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), by the governorship elections petitions tribunal in Kano.

However, the concluding paragraphs on Page 67 of the CTC of the Appeal Court ruling set aside the tribunal court judgement, which had earlier sacked the governor.

The appellate court had subsequently admitted that it was a clerical error and recalled the CTC, but Odinkalu said he did not believe the narrative.

He said, “The confusion is not a clerical error. That was the old law that I was taught. No judiciary that is credible will produce this kind of judgment and certify it. This is not coming from a customary court, it is not coming from an area court, it is not even coming from a high court.

“This is the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, the second highest court in the country. Any lawyer worth their onions should be scandalised by it irrespective of whatever side you take.”