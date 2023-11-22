Tension As Okada Riders, ‘Agbero’ Clash In Ogun

There was a violent clash between commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) and transport union tax collectors, commonly known as Agbero, on Wednesday at Akute Bus Stop and Alagboole in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Naija News learnt that the two groups clashed over ticket price hikes. A journalist who witnessed the incident reported that shops were closed and some properties were damaged while residents and traders fled for safety.

A commuter, Garba, who spoke on the incident, expressed his support for the motorcyclists’ cause, stating that increasing the ticket price from N700 to N1400 was unreasonable, given the fuel cost.

He added that this could not continue as it would be difficult for the motorcyclists to afford. Although there were rumours of a fatality, our correspondent could not confirm this.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the force could not ensure whether lives had been lost as of the time of filing this report.

The police spokesperson, however, said the command was aware that some properties were destroyed, but they were yet to know the extent of the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

” They (motorcyclists) can have a peaceful protest, and they can bring their complaints through their different unions to the police. This particular gathering is illegal,” The PUNHC quoted Odutola saying.