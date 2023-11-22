NNPP Speaks On Confusion In Kano Appeal Court Judgment

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) has reacted to the controversy that has trailed the Appeal Court ruling on the Kano State governorship election.

NNPP described the ruling which saw Governor Abba Yusuf sacked a “scandalous judicial debacle.”

The Certified True Copy of the judgment, which was made public on Tuesday, contradicted what was read at the Court of Appeal Court last Friday.

The spokesperson of the NNPP, Ladipo Johnson, in an interview on Arise TV said the matter would ultimately be resolved by the Supreme Court.

He acknowledged that there are discrepancies between the information that was read out last Friday and the contents of the official CTC report.

Johnson said, “It is very unfortunate that we have come to this low state as a country regarding the judiciary. I am a legal practitioner, and it hurts me; it pains the heart that this is the sort of situation that we find ourselves in.

“You just have a 14-day window to lodge your appeal at the Supreme Court, so when you deliver judgment on Friday and you don’t give the CTC to counsel till some five days later, it really makes no sense.”