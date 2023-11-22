Five Contradictory Paragraphs Of The Kano Appeal Court Ruling

There is controversy around the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the Kano State governorship election.

Naija News recalls that the Kano State Governor and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, was sacked by the court in its judgment delivered on Friday.

The Appeal Court affirmed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna as the authentic governor of the state.

However, in the CTC of the judgment released on Tuesday, several rulings of the court in the judgment appeared to be contradictory.

Below are the five contradictory paragraphs of the CTC:

“In the circumstances, I resolve all the issues in favour of the appellant (Abba Yusuf) and against the first respondent (APC).”

Then it said, “I will conclude by stating that the live issues in this appeal are hereby resolved in favour of the 1st respondent (APC) and against the appellant (Governor Abba Yusuf).

“Therefore, I find no merit in this appeal (which was filed by Yusuf) which is liable to be and is hereby dismissed.”

“The judgment of the tribunal in Petition No.: EPT/KN/GOV/01/2023 between AL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) v. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & 2 ORS. delivered on the 20th day of September 2023 is hereby set aside.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The sum of N1,000,000.00 (one million naira only) is hereby awarded as costs in favour of the appellant(Abba Yusuf) and against the 1st respondent(APC).”