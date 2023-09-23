Man United’s Antony In More Woes As His Ex-girlfriend’s Driver Opens Up

Manchester United winger, Antony, seems to be in for more woes as the driver of his ex-girlfriend revealed that the Brazilian footballer was a nosing boyfriend.

The chauffeur to Gabriela Cavallin, Antony’s ex-girlfriend, claimed that when the footballer and Gabriela were still dating, the Manchester United winger used to demand to check the phone of the Brazilian influencer.

This is coming amidst far-reaching allegations that Antony physically assaulted the 22-year-old Brazilian female DJ during their two years relationship.

Gabriela has reported the footballer to police authorities in Brazil and England claiming that the winger assaulted her throughout their time together.

According to the 22-year-old, Antony punched and headbutted her before threatening to crash their car after she tried to end their relationship.

She shared a series of evidence on social media to further indict the footballer. Amidts that two more women came out to claim that they suffered abuses at the hands of the footballer.

Antony who is currently on paid leave to sort out all these allegations, has denied all these allegations as Manchester United had said they are also looking into them.

However, Gabriela’s driver told investigators on Wednesday that the DJ once asked him to pick Antony up from the airport after a game between the Brazilian national team and another team, and overheard the footballer insisting on looking through Gabriela’s texts to see who she had been texting.

On another occasion, Oliveira claimed that Gabriela sent him a “SOS message” from an exclusive residence outside of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The driver told police that Gabriela had yelled, “Antony is hitting me.”

As soon as he got there, Antony reportedly called him and said, “Sandro, come and get Gabi before I do something.”

The driver also informed the police that Gabriela’s left arm and face were “very red.”

The claimed attack allegedly took place while she was pregnant with Antony’s child which ended up becoming a miscarriage.