Full Text Of Tribunal Judgment Sacking Abba Yusuf As Kano Governor

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Wednesday, sacked the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Yusuf, as the governor of the state.

The tribunal, in a judgment which was delivered via Zoom, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Yusuf.

Naija News reported that the tribunal also affirmed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of Kano.

The tribunal said it was the respondents (NNPP and Yusuf) who provided materials from which evidence used against them were drawn.

The court held, “The respondents themselves, in my opinion, were the ones who helped this court to arrive at the conclusion that this petition is meritorious for the following reasons: The 1st respondent supplied Certified True Copies of all the critical electoral documents on the fact of which we found the clear evidence to arrive at the conclusion that the 2nd respondent did not win the 18th day of March, governorship election in Kano state.

“The respondents at the points of pleadings made massive admissions, as already stated by my learned brother in the lead judgment.

“The few areas where issues were joined relatively to the invalid votes were discovered as stated in the lead judgment. The petitioners tendered documentary evidence supplied by the 1st respondent in proof that there were indeed at least 165,616 invalid votes wrongly credited to the score of the 2nd respondent.”

