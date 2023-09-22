Kano Tricycle Rider Gets Four Women As Gift For Returning N15 Million

A Kano State tricycle rider who returned N15 million to its owner has been offered four women as compensation by the Matchmaking Marriage Association, also known as Mai Dalilin Aure.

Recall that Auwalu Salisu gained prominence after he found N15m, including some CFA currency, and returned it to the owner, who forgot the money in his tricycle.

Since the kind gesture was reported, Salisu has been getting recognition from individuals, government officials, and groups and has received several gifts, including a new tricycle.

However, while joining the rest of the people to offer their donations, the matchmaking group promised four women for him to marry to be selected from 10 women.

Speaking on Freedom Radio on Thursday, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai, said that among the ladies, two were his daughters.

Yakasai noted that the integrity, honesty and trust displayed by the young man qualified him for the honour.

He said, “The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy. That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts.

“There are 10 women for him to select four. Two of them are my daughters.”