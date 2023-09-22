Arsenal’s Captain, Martin Odegaard Signs New Contract

Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard has put pen to paper on a five-year deal which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2028.

Recall that Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid two seasons ago after signing a four-year deal with a 12-month extension clause.

Odegaard was Real Madrid’s youngest player in history after he joined the Spanish La Liga giants from Norwegian club Stromsgodset at the age of 16.

He is also the youngest international player for Norway at the age of 15 years and 253 days.

While at Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard struggled to fit in at the Bernabeu and spent time on loan at Dutch clubs Heerenveen and Vitesse as well as Spanish outfit Real Sociedad before relocating to north London in January 2021.

So far at Arsenal, the 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder has made 112 appearances in all competitions in which he scored 27 goals and provided 15 assists.

After signing a new deal with the Gunners earlier today, September 22, Odegaard said, “Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons.

“Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that.

“I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.”

Martin Odegaard who is also the captain of Norway’s national team has played seven games for Arsenal so far this season and has recorded three goals.

The midfielder is expected to lead Arsenal into their first North London derby of the season against their fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 24.

After renewing his stay at the Emirates Stadium, the manager of the club, Mikel Arteta said, “Martin signing a new long-term contract is such good news for everyone connected with Arsenal.

“He is our captain and a hugely respected person at our club, who is a great role model and professional, bringing quality and maturity in everything he does.

“As a manager, working with Martin the person and the player is an absolute joy, and it’s great that after experiencing several clubs already in his career, he is now settled and really feels at home at Arsenal. We all look forward to continuing our journey with Martin in the years to come.”