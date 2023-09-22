2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 6 Fixtures, Kick Off Time

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 6 will commence with three blockbuster fixtures simultaneously one of which involves the defending champions Manchester City, and Nottingham Forest who seem to know how to threaten the big clubs.

Nottingham Forest would hope that Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi who has been enjoying a wonderful form so far this season would put up his goalscoring boots against unbeaten City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 23.

Another interesting fixture on Saturday is the game between two struggling teams, Manchester United and Burnley. United have suffered three defeats in the Premier League and are going into the game from a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the group stage of the Champions League.

On the other hand, the newly promoted Burnley are yet to taste victory in the Premier League but should feel lucky that they are about to meet United at Turf Moor when most of United’s first-team players are injured.

On Sunday, Chelsea will attempt to return to winning ways against Aston Villa who have not also been so excellent so far this season.

The biggest game in the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 6 is the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium. Interestingly, the two teams have been enjoying a relatively strong form which makes the fixture more interesting to watch.

Below are the 2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 6 Fixtures and Kick Off Time

Saturday, September 23

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

3 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

3 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Wolves

3 p.m.

Brentford vs Everton

5:30 p.m.

Burnley vs. Manchester United

8 p.m.

Sunday, September 24

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

2 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

2 p.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham

2 p.m.

Brighton vs Bournemouth

2 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United

4:3 p.m.