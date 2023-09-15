Taiwo Awoniyi Loses August EPL Player Of The Month Award

Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi who was the hottest player at Nottingham Forest in August 2023, didn’t do enough to win the August Premier League Player of the Month.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international was nominated for the award after scoring in Nottingham Forest’s first three games of the 2023-2024 season, continuing with the goalscoring form he ended last season with.

His seven Premier League goals streak ended in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Chelsea on September 3. But he was the assist provider for Anthony Elanga.

Taiwo Awoniyi is now one of only three African players—along with Emmanuel Adebayor and Mohamed Salah—to have scored in seven successive Premier League games.

However, that was not enough incentive to end him as August Premier League Player of the Month winner. He finished second behind Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing James Maddison.

Maddison is off to a tremendous start at Tottenham, and he capped it off by being the first person to ever win Premier League Player of the Month since Harry Kane in 2022.

The 26-year-old English attacking midfielder, who was previously nominated for the award four times during his five years with Leicester City, has now won the first POTM of his career and of the 2023–24 season as a result of a stellar first month in North London.

He achieved this after scoring two goals and providing two assists in four Premier League games for Spurs so far this season.