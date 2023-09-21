PDP Reacts To Tribunal Ruling On Bauchi, Enugu Governorship Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has celebrated the victory of the party in the governorship tribunal rulings for Bauchi and Enugu States respectively.

The party in a statement on Thursday via its official account on the X platform said the verdict of the tribunal which upheld the victories of its candidates in the two states is highly commendable.

Naija News recalls the Enugu State Governorship Election Tribunal on Thursday, upheld the victory of Governor Peter Mbah in the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

The Chairman of the panel of the Tribunal, Justice Kudirat Akano dismissed the allegation of Hon. Chijioke Edeoga/LP that Governor Peter Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was forged.

It held that Mbah did not submit his NYSC certificate to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest for the office of governor since he was already qualified without an NYSC certificate.

The tribunal rejected Edeoga’s witnesses, ruling that the LP governorship candidate did not present any admissible evidence to prove that the governor’s certificate was forged.

Similarly, the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday upheld the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18th governorship election held in the state.

The judgment was delivered by a three-man panel chaired by Justice P.T Kwahar.

The Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

It held that there was no strong reason to nullify the election as it was conducted in compliance with the law.

Reacting to the tribunal rulings, the PDP said the position of the judges is a confirmation of the confidence of the people of Enugu and Bauchi in the party.

“The judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunals in Bauchi and Enugu States, upholding the victories of our party in both states is commendable and highly deserving. This verdicts is a reflection of the people’s confidence in our great party in Bauchi and Enugu states and indeed the entire country, Nigeria. Congratulations,” the PDP posted.