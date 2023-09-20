Bauchi Governorship Tribunal Gives Verdict On Gov. Bala Mohammed’s Election

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has upheld the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18th governorship election held in the state.

Naija News learnt that the judgment was delivered by a three-man panel chaired by Justice P.T Kwahar.

The Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

It held that there was no strong reason to nullify the election as it was conducted in compliance with the law.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State House of Assembly speaker, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, has congratulated Bala Muhammad on the affirmation of his election victory by the 2023 Governorship Election Tribunal.

Suleiman said he was optimistic that the Tribunal would confirm the will of the people of Bauchi State, who came out massively to reelect the Governor for continued massive progress and transformation initiated and sustained since May 29, 2019.

While applauding the Election Tribunal for giving justice to whom justice is due, he noted that the Judgement has affirmed that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

He said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate my leader, my mentor, master political strategist and true servant of the people, His Excellency Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad CON Kauran Bauchi on yet another landslide victory against the opposition.

“Even from the onset we were confident and unshaken that you will emerge victorious in any trial in the public or courts of justice. You have exceptional blessings from Almighty Allah and so you shall continue to triumph and prosper, against all odds and adversaries.”