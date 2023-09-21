Kano: The Indiscriminate Demolition Led To Abba Yusuf Loss – Ganduje’s Former Aide

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former media aide to ex-governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf, lost at the election tribunal because of the “reckless and indiscriminate demolition he ordered in the state.”

Naija News recalls that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano on Wednesday, declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) winner of the Kano governorship election.

The tribunal gave the final judgement after cancelling some votes recorded by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Yusuf.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadabey, said the margin of votes scored by the NNPP was not enough to give Governor Yusuf victory.

Reacting to the development, Yakasai stated that Yusuf indiscriminate demolition erased the goodwill he enjoyed with the people.

Speaking via his X account, Yakasai wrote, “The day Abba Kabir Yusuf began that reckless and indiscriminate demolition was the day he lost Kano.

“The one thing they had going into the elections was the support of Kano metropolitan area, that demolition erased that goodwill completely, and that’s the day he lost Kano.”