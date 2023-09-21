Kano: ‘I Am Not Afraid Of Abba Yusuf’s Appeal’ – Gawuna

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 election, Nasir Gawuna has reacted to his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Gawuna on Wednesday noted that he is not afraid of the appeal challenging his victory at the tribunal.

Naija News had earlier reported that the state tribunal on Wednesday sacked Governor Abba Yusuf, declaring the APC winner of the election.

The three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed that a certificate of return be issued to Gawuna.

Yusuf who was not pleased with the ruling, had vowed to appeal the tribunal’s judgment.

Gawuna while speaking on the issue in an interview with BBC Hausa said, “I am grateful to Allah for our victory in the Kano State election, which was affirmed by the court today (Wednesday). I thank Him for His will, which chose us to lead. I also thank our lawyers and the general public for their prayers and support.

“In the past, NNPP was initially declared the winner of the election, but I believe that Allah had already decided the outcome. We had the right to challenge the results in court, and we did so. The court’s ruling is also the will of Allah.”

When asked if he is fearful of an appeal, Gawuna said, “Anyone who believes that nothing happens without Allah’s will will never worry or take governance as a do-or-die affair. Whatever happens to us, we believe it is the will of Allah. We are not intimidated or afraid, because we know that whatever happens is for the best. Allah never makes mistakes.”