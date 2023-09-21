Kano: Abba Yusuf Addresses Appointees After Tribunal Judgment

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf on Wednesday charged his appointees to act like leaders amidst the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Naija News had earlier reported that the tribunal on Wednesday nullified Yusuf’s victory and declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The Governor in a meeting held after the ruling asked his appointees to trust everything in the hand of Allah, adding that they have a chance to appeal the tribunal judgment.

He said, “If you are a commissioner, an advisor or an MD, what of your subordinates at the office? A leader must be a sort of shock absorber. Trust everything in the hand of Allah, the Almighty. He is sufficient for you. He doesn’t condone transgression.

“We have to be courageous and push through the storm. We should also continue to enlighten the public that this is not the end. We have the appeal and the Supreme Court.

“The government has enough time to serve the people of Kano State. The temple is already here. We promised them this. To God is the glory that we have already started executing our programmes. Despite the judgment, the citizens across the 44 local governments are praying for our success. Alhamdulillah! May God see us through.”