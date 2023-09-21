APC Reveals Plan To Return Demolished Shops To Owners After Tribunal Victory

The Chairman of the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Abbas, on Wednesday led hundreds of party supporters to one of the demolished shopping complexes, Kofar Mata Eid Ground where they held a prayer session.

According to Abbas, the prayer session was to thank Almighty Allah for their victory at the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Naija News had earlier reported that the tribunal returned Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the March 18, 2023 election.

The APC Chairman, while speaking after the prayers, said residents of the state have every course to celebrate the return of the APC because they are the party and government who feel the feelings of the citizens.

He said, “We are back to correct the wrongs and the imperial tendencies meted out on you our beloved Kano citizens be rest assured that things will return to normalcy and your businesses will boom again.”

Abbas noted that Kano as a commercial nerve center of Northern Nigeria has been relegated to the background in the few days of NNPP’s government, but now with the returns of the APC things will be put on the right track.

He added, “We are going to return all demolished shops to those who were victimised and their hard-earned wealth was destroyed, this is a promise and we will certainly fulfil it.”