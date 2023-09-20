Video: See How Ganduje, Gawuna Reacted After Tribunal Declared APC Winner Of Kano Governorship Election

A video trending on social media has captured the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the party’s governorship candidate in Kano State, Nasir Gawuna laughing happily after the tribunal on Tuesday declared their party the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State earlier on Wednesday, sacked the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) but the tribunal, however, upturned the declaration of INEC and declared Nasir Gawuna the winner based on his petition.

The three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf’s total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

All three grounds of the petition were resolved in favour of APC.

The grounds are Membership of Gov Yusuf of NNPP; non-compliance with the Electoral Act and total lawful votes (Invalid ballot papers used in the election).

See the video of Ganduje and Gawuna’s happy reaction to the tribunal ruling as shared on the X platform by the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.