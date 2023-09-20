Umar Sadiq To Make UEFA Champions League Debut

Nigerian forward, Umar Sadiq is expected to play in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his career later tonight, September 20, 2023.

At 8 p.m. tonight, Umar Sadiq’s club

Real Sociedad will commence their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign in Group C against Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The game will go down at Reale Arena the home ground of the “White and Blues” who are one of the least-ranked teams in the competition.

This is Real Sociedad’s fifth time in Europe’s premier competition. Unfortunately, they will have to test their ability to make it out of the group stage by facing Inter Milan, a team that narrowly lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final last season.

Sociedad made it to this season’s Champions League group stage after finishing last season with 71 points from 38 games and a fourth-place finish in La Liga.

Coach Imanol Alguacil might decide to use this game to give Umar Sadiq his first Champions League game.

Note that Sadiq has been very unfortunate since he left Almeria for La Real in the summer of 2022 as he suffered a season-ending injury after a couple of weeks at the club.

Since returning from his injury, the 26-year-old Nigeria international has played 107 minutes in five La Liga games without scoring a goal or providing an assist.

Despite his not-too-convincing form, Umar Sadiq is likely to play against Inter Milan later tonight since he is part of Sociedad’s matchday squad.