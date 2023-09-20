Kano: NNPP Reveals Next Plan After Losing Out To APC In Tribunal

The lawyer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Bashir Yusuf Muhammad Tudun Wada has revealed the next line of action of the party after the ruling of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

According to Tudun Wada, NNPP will appeal the ruling of the tribunal which nullified the victory of the party’s candidate, Abba Yusuf.

Tudun Wada revealed this while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the tribunal gave its judgment.

The tribunal on Wednesday sacked Yusuf and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress winner of the March 18 election.

He said, “The tribunal has delivered its own judgment, we are going to consult our clients and I can assure you that we are going to appeal against this judgment.

“Because it is a judgment which we felt does not manifest the justice of the matter and I can assure you this decision will be set aside on appeal. It is not a new thing if you look at the decision that has been taken by the Tribunal in Osun state is almost the same as this one. That the tribunal without evidence can go and look at the document that was tendered before it. I can assure you this judgment will not see the light of the day in the Court of Appeal by God’s grace.”