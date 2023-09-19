‘MohBad Was Killed Before He Died’ – ID Cabasa

Veteran Nigeria artiste, Olamide Ogunode, popularly known as ID Cabasa, has called on the Nigeria police to investigate beyond the eventual death of Nigerian singer, MohBad.

ID Cabasa made this call during a live video session on Instagram on Monday.

He said, “I am scared that we are getting so emotional that we are overlooking the real issues before MohBad’s death.

“The justice system anywhere in the world does not answer emotions.”

He further stated that people seeking justice should look beyond the events of his death but rather focus on the events leading to his demise and get him justice.

ID Cabasa said, “Look at all the harassment videos, look at everything, look at the lies against him. I don’t want to mention names but I have a strong feeling that whatever is going on is deeper than what we are seeing.

“I urged the police to look beyond the day of death so that the real culprits can be brought to justice.

“The justice I seek is not for the boy dying. It is more about the things that happened that killed the boy (Mohbad) before he eventually died.”

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died last week Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu, Lagos State.