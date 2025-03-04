‘I Have Been Held Hostage, My Son Has Not Even Experienced Joy Of Childhood’ – Mohbad’s Wife

The widow of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has said she cannot forgive the nurse who injected her late husband.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023. The circumstances surrounding his death remain controversial, with his corpse still in the mortuary despite court hearings and police investigations.

In a recent interview with Arise Television, Wunmi expressed her grievances, stating she had been held hostage, and her son has not even experienced the joy of childhood, while the nurse who injected Mohbad has been acting nonchalant and living her life as if nothing has happened.

Omowunmi further clarified that the nurse was introduced to them by Mohbad’s friend, Spending, because her husband’s personal nurse was not available.

She said, “I have been held hostage. I can’t move freely, and my son has not even experienced the joy of childhood. And the same nurse, who will decide to get married someday, could leave me in the hands of war to devour me.

“One thing is, I can’t even forgive that nurse because she made me a widow at 24 years old. And you know, she has been acting so nonchalant, living her life as if nothing has happened.

“I really don’t know if the injection she gave my husband was a mistake, but if I see the nurse face to face, the only thing I will tell her is that she will experience everything she has done to me.”