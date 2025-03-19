Gunmen Reportedly Abducts Mohbad’s Brother, Adura

The mother of the late singer Mohbad, Abosede Aloba, is in distress after her son’s younger brother, Adura, was reportedly abducted by unidentified armed men, suspected to be police officers.

The abduction occurred on Wednesday afternoon while Adura was leaving the Magistrates Court in Ogba, Lagos.

According to SaharaReporters, Adura had been at the court regarding a legal case involving a phone he sold to Damola Ayinde, which led to legal action against actor Yomi Fabiyi, Damola Ayinde, and others.

Adura accused them of hacking his TikTok account through the phone, using it to tarnish his reputation.

A family source disclosed to the aforementioned platform that the case was ongoing when Adura and two others were apprehended by individuals believed to be police officers. Adura’s mother, Abosede Aloba, is unaware of her son’s current location and is urgently pleading for the public’s help.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, Abosede was seen crying inside a vehicle, expressing her distress over the abduction.

Speaking in Yoruba, she claimed that Yomi Fabiyi and one Sam Jojo were responsible for taking her son, and she pleaded with Nigerians to help locate him. She emphasized that Adura is unwell and called for his protection.

She said, “Please help me, people of God! It’s Yomi Fabiyi. They’ve taken my son, and I don’t know where they’re taking him. It’s Yomi Fabiyi and Sam Jojo who took him. My son did nothing to them. Dear Nigerians, please stand by me. They must not lay a hand on my son. They must not beat him — he is sick.”

Abosede also mentioned that Fabiyi, Jojo, and their lawyer had been pleading with her since Wednesday morning, but she made it clear that the matter was already in court and beyond her control. She added, “Demola, you’ve put me in trouble. Mohbad’s spirit will fight you.”

Adura had previously demanded a public apology from Fabiyi, Ayinde, and others involved in the alleged hacking of his TikTok account, accusing them of tarnishing his reputation. He also pledged to pursue legal action against them.

Earlier reports indicated that Adura had filed a legal case against Fabiyi, seeking 1 billion naira in damages for allegations of evidence tampering, fraudulent actions, and being unjustly implicated.