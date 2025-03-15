‘How Mohbad Reacted, Died After I Injected Him’

The auxiliary nurse who attended to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, has revealed that the rapper experienced a reaction and began vomiting after receiving a tetanus injection.

Testifying before Justice C.A. Shotobi at the Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Friday, Ogedengbe recounted that she had stepped out to get additional medical supplies when she received a call informing her that Mohbad had started convulsing.

She explained that after administering the tetanus shot, Mohbad developed goosebumps, a reaction his wife, Omowunmi, reportedly described as a “normal response” for him.

Ogedengbe stated that on September 12, 2024, she was contacted by Ayobami Sodiq, also known as Spending, to provide treatment for Mohbad.

Upon arriving at his Lekki residence around 2:30 pm, she observed a swollen cut on his right hand. She proceeded to administer the tetanus injection to his upper arm and, after confirming that he had an ulcer, opted to give him paracetamol instead of diclofenac.

She further explained that she injected him with 4ml of paracetamol diluted with 1ml of water, along with a slow 10ml dose of ceftriaxone for bacterial infection treatment.

As she administered the ceftriaxone, Mohbad began feeling discomfort and got up to vomit.

“After vomiting in the toilet, he returned to the room and sat on the floor, where I noticed the goosebumps on his body.

I showed his wife (Omowunmi) the reaction, and she said it was his normal response to injections,” Ogedengbe stated.

She mentioned that four people were in the room at the time: Mohbad, his wife, Ayobami, and herself.

Ogedengbe then asked Omowunmi why she had not mentioned that Mohbad usually reacted that way to injections.

“Omowunmi then took Mohbad to the bathroom and began pouring water on his head,” she narrated.

Realizing the severity of the situation, Ogedengbe and Ayobami rushed to a pharmacy to get medication for the allergic reaction, but delays at the first pharmacy slowed them down.

She said: “After visiting another pharmacy and obtaining the necessary hydrocortisone injection and normal saline infusion, we returned to find Mohbad outside the house. By then, preparations were underway to take him to the hospital.

“Due to a lack of available vehicles and heavy traffic, Mohbad was transported to the hospital on a motorcycle, where he was later declared dead on arrival by the medical team.”

She recalled that upon arriving at the hospital, the medical personnel initially hesitated to treat him, causing further confusion.

Ogedengbe added that Mohbad’s body was taken back home around 8 pm, after which they proceeded to the Orchid Lekki Police Station to obtain a death certificate. After making inquiries, the police directed them to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah for further reporting.

Following cross-examinations by Dr. Wahab Shittu, SAN, representing Mohbad’s family; Kabir Akingbolu, representing Omowunmi; and the state’s counsel, the case was adjourned to Friday, March 21, 2024, for further hearing.

Meanwhile, in February 2025, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions at a Magistrate Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, stated that Ogedengbe and Sodiq would be prosecuted for reckless and negligent acts under Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

At the same time, the court acquitted popular music artist Abdulazeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, music promoter Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry, Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy), and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde.