‘Mohbad’s Death Has Been Turned Into Business, His Father Is Not Keeping Him In Morgue Out Of Grief’ – Omowunmi

The wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has expressed frustration that her husband’s corpse is still in the morgue 18 months after his tragic demise.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day.

On September 21, 2023, his body was exhumed by police for an autopsy due to the controversy surrounding his demise.

In a lengthy post via Instagram on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Omowunmi claimed that her husband’s death has become a business, as some people are making profit from it.

She also claimed that her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba’s refusal to bury Mohbad is driven by the financial gains from his death rather than grief or the pursuit of justice.

She further called on Nigerians to appeal to her father-in-law to lay the late singer to rest.

She said, “It has been 18 months since my husband left this world. 18 months of waking up every day to a reality never asked for. 18 months of missing him with every breath I take. 18 months of carrying the weight of being both mother and father to our now 23-month-old child.

“The heavens know how much I miss him. There are no words that can truly describe the depth of this pain, the emptiness he left behind.

“To the general public, I am pleading with you, help me ask my father-in-law to bury my husband.

“There is no reason, no justification for why his body is still lying in the morgue after all this time. No reason why the man I vowed to love forever has been left in cold storage, denied the dignity of a final resting place.

“My father-in-law is not keeping him there out of love or grief. He is holding on because of the attention and money he continues to receive.

“He knows that once my husband is finally laid to rest, the public sympathy, the donations, the sudden fame he has found will disappear.

“He is dragging this on, not because he seeks justice, but because he benefits from my husband’s death.

“And he is not alone in this. There are people on social media who stand with him, who act as his spokespersons.

“These people have turned my husband’s death into a business. They profit from this tragedy. They have built platforms off my pain. They have made careers out of bullying me and my child.

“They make money from telling lies about me, from spreading malicious propaganda to discredit me. And worse, some of them even pay my father-in-law a monthly salary from what they make online.

“Please, I am pleading with you. Hear my cry. Help me. Let my husband rest. Let my child have peace. Let me grieve without this never-ending battle hanging over me. Iam begging. Please.”